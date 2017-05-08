Teen arrested for throwing rocks at cars

Luke Beland of South Windsor is accused of throwing rocks at cars and damaging them. (South Windsor police photo)

A teen in South Windsor is accused of throwing rocks at cars.

Police said they arrested 18-year-old Luke Beland.

A warrant was issued for his arrest. It was served on Sunday.

Police said a complaint from last month claimed a person's vehicle was damaged on Wood Pond Drive.

Officers learned that Beland was responsible. They said he admitted to damaging several cars by throwing rocks at them.

Beland was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and held on a $3,500 surety bond.

He faced a judge in Manchester Superior Court on Monday morning.

