Cars, house hit by BBs in Wolcott neighborhood

Cars and a home on Pleasant Street and Nichols Road were damaged by a BB gun shooter, police said. (WFSB photo)

Vehicles and a house were hit by BB gun fire in Wolcott over the weekend.

Now police are trying to track down the shooter.

Carol Eaccarino said her husband discovered on Saturday morning that the driver's side window of his truck was shattered. She said glass was everywhere.

"He didn't really think much of it and he took my son Tyler's car to work," Eaccarino, said.

It wasn't until they found a BB lodged between the two panes of their living room that they started to put the pieces together.

"If you look straight through, there's the big hole, and it only goes through the outer pane," Eaccarino said. "There's all glass on the inside."

Chief Ed Stephens of the Wolcott Police Department said there were four incidents between Friday night and Sunday morning. No one was hurt.

However, two cars and a home on Pleasant Street, along with a car on Nichols Road, were damaged.

"They're not to be taken lightly," Stephens told Eyewitness News. "If you're shooting into a house [and] it goes through a window [and] a young child is walking by, it hits them in the head or the eye or something. They're not toys."

Stephens said he believes the incidents are related. His department is working on tracking down some possible surveillance footage.

"It's against the law, and when we do catch you, we are going to arrest you," he said. "We will take that BB gun and you will go to court."

Eaccarino said while she isn't afraid and does not believe her family was targeted. She wants those responsible to understand that there could have been very painful consequences.

"Whoever did this needs to be taught some respect because it's not right ruining other people's property," she said. "I really hope that their fun is over."

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. If there are other victims, they should file a police report.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.