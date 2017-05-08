1 person taken by Life Star to hospital after Colchester crash

Police are investigating crash on Broadway in Colchester on Monday. (Viewer Photo)

Two people were taken to the hospital including one in critical condition after fire officials said a car crashed into a pole in Colchester on Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported in the area of 104 Broadway around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, fire officials said one person had been ejected from the vehicle.

Life Star medical helicopter was called to the scene and took one patient to Hartford Hospital. An unidentified woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, fire officials said. The woman's condition was not released by authorities.

Authorities did not release the names of those involved in the crash.

Broadway was closed for a brief period of time during the investigation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

