Serious crash reported in Colchester

Police are investigating crash on Broadway in Colchester on Monday. (Viewer Photo)

Life Star medical helicopter was called to a serious crash in Colchester on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The crash was reported in the area of 104 Broadway around 12:30 p.m.

There was no word on the extent of injuries, however, Life Star medical helicopter was called to the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

