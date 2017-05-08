Route 189 in Bloomfield reopens after tree falls on wires

Route 15 in Bloomfield has reopened after closed after a tree came down on wires on Monday afternoon.

Tunxis Avenue, which is also known as Route 15, was shut down near Capewell Drive after a tree fell onto some wires.

There was no word on reported injuries.

According to the Eversource website, there were 69 customers were without power. To check the full list of outages, click here.

