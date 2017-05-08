Emergency construction to impact rush hour traffic in Farmington

Emergency construction on Route 4 in Farmington will impact traffic during rush hour on Monday.

Town officials said crews will be conducting "emergency fiber optic repairs" on Route 4, between I-84 and Mountain Spring Road on Monday afternoon.

There will be one lane of traffic in each direction, east and westbound, in the area, at least through the evening rush hour.

