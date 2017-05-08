Disturbing flyers found on Westport driveways

These flyers have been found in Westport driveways (Westport police)

Police and town officials in Westport are warning residents about flyers containing disturbing messages that have been found in some driveways.

The flyers were distributed to local homes and contained neo-Nazi and white supremacist content.

The police department is working with other local police to identify where the flyers came from.

The town is also working with the Connecticut Region Anti-Defamation League.

Anyone with information is asked to call Westport police at 203-341-6080.

