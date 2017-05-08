New London residents advised to take precautions after coyote attack

A family’s pet dog was killed over the weekend by a wild coyote in New London.

The Taitague’s family dog Poochie was attacked in broad daylight on Saturday on Harbor Lane.

On Monday, Jacqueline Taitague said her children were afraid to go to the bus stop, out of fear they would be attacked next.

"They're like 'mom, were not going out there can you bring us to the bus stop?' They are terrified to even come outside,” Taitague said, adding that she wants officials to find the coyote and move it to another wooded area, away from neighborhoods.

Mayor Michael Passero said the city is working with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to make sure there is no threat to public safety.

"While this is certainly a troubling situation, there is absolutely no risk for that woman or her children to be going to the bus stop,” Passero said.

New London police urge caution while coyotes are out, advising people to not let their pets roam free, and don't leave pet food out.

Residents are also advised to keep cats inside and walk dogs on a leash.

City leaders say trappers licensed to secure coyotes are somewhat hesitant to work in tight urban settings like New London.

