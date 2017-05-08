The unseasonably cool weather continues!

MONDAY RECAP…

Today would have been an ok day for late March of early April, but not for May! In fact, we received video of snow in Norfolk! Fortunately, it did not stick. The high temperature at Bradley International Airport was only 54 degrees, which is the normal high for March 31st and April 1st. The normal high for May 8th is 69 degrees. Not even close!

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

A large area of low pressure is spinning around over the Northeast and it will keep the chilly air in place. Isolated showers will drift across the state this evening and temperatures will drop back through the 40s in most locations. Overnight will be partly to mostly cloudy and quite chilly with lows ranging from 33-42. Should there be more in the way of clearing, temperatures could dip to freezing or below in the normally colder locations.

TUESDAY…

Tomorrow will be a lot like today, but perhaps not quite as chilly. Still, temperatures will be well below normal with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few locations, like Bridgeport, could reach 60 degrees. Sunshine will mix with a lot of clouds and a few showers will pop up during the afternoon. There will be a cool breeze, but the wind won’t be too strong.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s and lower 40s under partly cloudy skies tomorrow night.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY…

Temperatures will remain below normal during this period since the chilly upper level low will only gradually move eastward. Wednesday should be partly to mostly cloudy, but dry with perhaps a few isolated showers in the afternoon. There could be a better chance for showers on Thursday if a weak disturbance pinwheels around the large upper level low. Highs both days will be in the lower 60s. At night the mercury will dip to 35 to 45.

Friday should be the best day of the week with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 60s. The chance for showers will be very low.

THE MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND…

We’ll be keeping an eye on a series of low pressure systems that will bring wet weather to the state over the Mother’s Day weekend. For now, it looks like the sky will become mostly cloudy Saturday and showers are possible during the afternoon. Highs should be in the middle 60s. Periods of rain are likely on Sunday. Plus, it’ll be another cool day with highs around 60, give or take a few degrees.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

While the steadier rain will be gone by Monday, there is still a chance for scattered showers. We are forecasting mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s.

APRIL 2017 IN REVIEW

April was a very warm month with near normal precipitation. The average temperature in Windsor Locks was 53.4 degrees, which is 4.0 degrees warmer than normal. In fact, this April was the 4th warmest on record and records date back more than 110 years! The temperature reached 88 degrees twice in Windsor Locks, on the 11th and the 16th. We had a total of 4 days with highs in the 80s. It was 86 on the 28th and 84 on the 29th, this past Saturday.

Total rainfall was 3.77”, which was only 0.05” above normal. We also had 0.5” of snow in Windsor Locks. Normal, or average, snowfall for the month of April is 1.4”.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

