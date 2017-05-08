Humane society takes in dog that owner couldn't care for

Jasmine is on the road to recovery (WFSB)

A dog owner gave up her pet because she couldn’t afford the necessary medical bills, but the medical condition rescuers said they found was shocking.

Patched up and wearing a cone, 9-year-old Jasmine was looking a lot better on Monday than she did a few days ago.

The pit bull went to the Meriden Humane Society after Alysia Robinson answered a phone call from a dog owner who said she could no longer care for her dog.

“She told me she had an abscess on her face. I had no idea what I'd be walking into when I went to pick this dog up. It was a lot worse I could have possibly expected,” Robinson said.

Robinson is the vice president of the Meriden Humane Society, and said it was clear Jasmine hadn’t received the proper veterinary care.

She developed chronic ear infections, an abscess formed and caused a hole in the right side of her face.

Robinson immediately rushed the dog to the veterinarian and was able to pick her up on Monday.

While they expect Jasmine to make a full recovery, it will be a long and pricey road.

The Meriden Humane Society has already spent well over $300.

They eventually hope to place Jasmine in a loving home, but Robinson said it should have never come to this.

“If the person reached out for help, there's a chance we could have in some way, stepped in,” she said.

If you'd like to donate to help Jasmine, or learn more, click here.

