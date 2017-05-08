Protesters preparing for president's visit to New London

Organizations are jockeying for prime rally points for President Donald Trump’s scheduled visit to the U.S. Coast Guard Commencement next week.

A pro-Trump rally is being organized at McKinley Park, right next to the main entrance of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Organizers said they're having a tough time getting the blessing from city hall.

"This is a celebration,” rally organizer Lori Hopkins-Cavanaugh said. “It’s not a protest."

Hopkins-Cavanaugh said New London City Hall and the police department has been giving her a tough time in getting a permit to hold a welcoming rally in a city park, a week from Wednesday.

"I sort of got the run-around and was told a lot of things that aren't true,” Hopkins-Cavanaugh said.

Hopkins-Cavanaugh, who is a former congressional candidate, said among other things her permit and others haven't been signed off by the mayor's office.

"And that they would decide who gets what and where permits would be allowed,” Hopkins-Cavanaugh said.

But, New London Mayor Michael Passero said he believes he signed her's along with others.

"The permits are currently being held by the Police Chief at the request of the Secret Service because they have to actually review the permits before we give them out,” Passero said.

Another demonstration is being planned in the harbor by commercial fishermen, who are planning a floating parade of fishing vessels. Their cause is to have the president make commercial fishing great again.

Meanwhile, Eyewitness News has learned only one other group has applied for a permit to rally in New London while the president is in town.

"They Mayor knows I was never given a permit and he's also not told me the truth,” Hopkins-Cavanaugh said.

During previous commencement speeches, the commander in chief never sees the protestors because they are rushed in and rushed out of the event.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.