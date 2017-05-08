CT DMV making some changes to prevent identity theft

Connecticut drivers will see a new design on their driver licenses.

Another change is that customers will get the new identification card in the mail.

The Department of Motor Vehicles is making the changes to help prevent identity theft and fraud.

Customers with expiring cards will be given a temporary paper one.

Drivers licenses will be mailed to the address on the application and should be received in 20 days.

