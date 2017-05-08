Waterford man pleads guilty to child porn charges

A Waterford man has pleaded guilty to child porn charges.

Investigators found a hard drive at 47-year-old Richard Bruno’s home, which had several homemade videos.

One of them showed him having sex with a 17-year-old he knew.

Bruno is a landlord, and police said he attempted to extort sex in lieu of cash for rental properties he leased to tenants.

He's also accused of soliciting a 13-year-old girl online. The girl turned out to be undercover state police members.

Bruno faces at least 15 years in prison.

