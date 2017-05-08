PD: Car crashes into parked cars outside dealership

A car crashed into three parked cars outside a dealership on Monday (East Windsor police)

Police in East Windsor are investigating after a car crashed into three parked cars at a dealership on Route 5.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police said a Dodge Charger was traveling north on Route 5 and crossed the center line and crashed into three cars that were parked in front of Major Auto.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact police at 860-292-8240.

