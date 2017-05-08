Southington Drive-In releases list of summer movies

A favorite summer event is coming back for another season in Southington.

The Southington Drive-In released its list of movies that will be shown this year.

The season kicks off on Saturday, June 3, with the new film Rogue One, followed by Beauty and the Beast on Saturday, June 10.

Other films include Jaws, Top Gun, Jurassic Park, Dirty Dancing, The Goonies, Trolls, and more.

The season comes to an end on Saturday, Oct. 28 with a Halloween movie.

On movie nights, gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at sunset.

The Drive-In is located on Meriden-Waterbury Road.

For more information, and a full list of films, check out the Southington Drive-In’s Facebook page here.

