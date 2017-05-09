Fire destroys barn on UConn campus

A large fire destroyed a barn on the UConn campus in Storrs late Monday night.

According to schools spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz, the landscaping barn was destroyed by fire.

The building dates back to 1922 and is adjacent to the Dairy Bar and several other buildings on campus. Those buildings were not affected by the fire.

There were no reports of injuries to people or livestock. The university's dairy cows and other animals are in other barns on the same road and weren't in danger. Officials did take precautions anyway, to ensure their safety.

UConn received mutual aid from several surrounding departments, which helped to knock the fire down.

Reitz said the building did collapse and is believed to be a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

