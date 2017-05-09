Silver Alert issued for 13-year-old girl from West Haven

State police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 13-year-old girl from West Haven.

According to West Haven police, Alexis Otero was last seen on Monday around 4 p.m.

They described her has standing 5'5" tall with a medium build and black hair with blue highlights.

Details on the circumstances of her disappearance have not been released.

West Haven police originally posted the case as an "Amber Alert." However, state police called it a Silver Alert.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact West Haven police at 203-937-3900 or on their social media platforms.

