Hernandez defense seeks dismissal of documents

Lawyers for Aaron Hernandez have asked the judge to disregard documents included with the state's opposition to the dismissal of his murder conviction.

The defense said in a filing before Tuesday's hearing that the documents which include the state's death certificate and excerpts from a suicide note the former New England Patriots tight end wrote to his fiancee are irrelevant to the proceedings.

The defense asked that its motion be heard at the same time the judge considers whether to erase Hernandez's conviction.

Hernandez was found hanged in his cell April 19. He was serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd.

Hernandez's attorneys have made their request under a long-standing legal principle holding that when defendants die before their direct appeal is decided, their convictions are vacated.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.