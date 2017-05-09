Judge vacates Hernandez's 2013 murder conviction

Judge agrees to erase ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez's conviction in 2013 murder because he died before the appeal was heard.

The former New England Patriots tight end hanged himself in his prison cell last month while serving a life sentence in the killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

Patrick Bomberg said Hernandez "should not be able to accomplish in death what he could not accomplish in life."

Hernandez's appellate attorney told the judge that the state's highest court has applied the legal doctrine "without exception," even in cases of suicide.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Susan Garsh said she expects to issue a decision late Tuesday morning.

