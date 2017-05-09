Connecticut is good for cops, report says

Next week is National Police Week and Connecticut is one of the best states for officers, according to a new report.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com called Connecticut the second best state to pursue a career in law enforcement.

It released the results of the report "2017's best and worst states to be a police officer" on Tuesday.

WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia among 20 key indicators. The data included median income for officers, police deaths per 1,000 officers and state and local police protection expenses per capita.

Connecticut picked up good marks for the following:

6th in violent crime

15th in percentage of homicide cases solved

16th in state and local police protection expenses

7th in property crime rate

1st in police deaths per 1,000 officers

7th in road safety

The top three states for officers included North Dakota, Connecticut and New York.

See the top 10 here.

The worst were Alaska, Arkansas and Louisiana, respectively.

WalletHub said over the past 10 years, 1,500 officers, including 143 in 2016 alone, died in the line of duty.

Because of the risks, law enforcement agencies find themselves offering incentives to officers like retirement contributions, tuition assistance, leave time, a take-home vehicle and access to health and fitness facilities.

Read the complete results of the report here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.