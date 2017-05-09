PD: CT diner owner arrested for possession of 8 pounds of marijuana

Avon neighbors called police after a bear tried to get into their homes this weekend.More >
A large fire destroyed a barn on the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs late Monday night.More >
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >
A woman was kidnapped after hearing her boyfriend screaming for help before he was shot and killed in a Brush Prairie shed, according to court documents.More >
Police and town officials in Westport are warning residents about flyers containing disturbing messages that have been found in some driveways.More >
A New Jersey high school student who hopes to become a funeral director has surprised her classmates by arriving at her prom in an open prop coffin.More >
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >
People in Waterbury are finding themselves with big headaches and hours wasted after getting taxed for a car that isn’t theirs.More >
A favorite summer event is coming back for another season in Southington. The Southington Drive-In released its list of movies that will be shown this year.More >
State police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 13-year-old girl from West Haven.More >
