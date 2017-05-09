PD: CT diner owner arrested for possession of 8 pounds of marijuana

The woman, who owns a diner in Montville, was arrested last month after police said she was found in possession of eight pounds of marijuana in her restaurant.

Police charged 39-year-old Melanie Lamperelli, who is the owner of Mel's Diner, with multiple drug charges including possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of marijuana within 1500 feet of a school/daycare and possession of more than 4oz of marijuana.

The arrest of Lamperelli comes after officers located a “large amount of marijuana” in the attic area of Mel's Diner, which is located at 262 Route 163, on March 30. Officers were on the scene because they receive a report of an open door in part of a business.

After locating the marijuana, police were granted a warrant and were able to search the property including inside the restaurant. The K9 for the Montville Police Department's Narcotic Detection located, even more, marijuana on the main level near food preparation area.

Police said they seized eight pounds of marijuana along with drug paraphernalia and marijuana plant-like material.

Lamperelli arrived at Mel’s Dinner and told police that the marijuana found by police was hers. She told police that she “had been saving it for baking at a later date.” Lamperelli also admitted to police that she did not grow marijuana.

Lamperelli said, “that someone dropped off a tote with what looked like grass clippings, but when she opened it she knew it was marijuana.”

The Uncas Health department was investigating the incident after being notified by police.

Lamperelli was arraigned at Norwich Superior Court on Monday. His next court appearance is on June 6 where he is awaiting to enter a plea.

