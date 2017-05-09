Soft lockdown lifted at Berlin High School

A soft lockdown was in place at Berlin High School on Tuesday morning.

A reason for the lockdown was not given.

It has since been lifted, according to school officials.

The superintendent is on the scene.

Police said the matter was handled by school officials and they were not involved.

No other details were released.

