Tractor-trailer fire delays traffic on I-91 northbound in Hartford

A tractor-trailer caught on fire on Interstate 91 in Hartford on Tuesday morning. (CT DOT)

A tractor-trailer fire was causing traffic delays on Interstate 91 in Hartford on Tuesday morning.

Three lanes of the northbound side of 91 between exits 33 and 34 after the fire was reported around 10:30 a.m.

There was no word on injuries.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

