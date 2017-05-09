PD: Contractor hurt after his fingers were trapped in pipe in Vernon

Contractor hurts his fingers while working at Vernon church. (WFSB)

A contractor was injured after police said his fingers were trapped in a pipe at a church in Vernon on Tuesday morning.

A plumbing contractor was trying to snake a pipe at St. John's Episcopal Church, which is located 523 Hartford Tpke., around 11:15 a.m. When police said "the device broke, trapping his hand."

Police said officers were able to extricate the man's hand in about 10 minutes.

The unidentified plumbing contractor was rushed to Hartford Hospital by ambulance. Police said the man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

