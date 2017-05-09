Person's fingers trapped in machine in Vernon

A person's fingers are trapped in some kind of a machine in Vernon, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers said firefighters were sent to 523 Hartford Tpke. on Tuesday morning.

The address belongs to the St. John's Episcopal Church.

They said advanced life support was sent to the scene, but that is standard protocol.

No other details were released.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene.

