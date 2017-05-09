New Haven courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat

New Haven Court has been evacuated because of a bomb threat, according to state police.

The court, which is located on Church Street, was evacuated around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

State police said the threat was phoned into the courthouse and the bomb squad is on the scene.

No other information was released.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.