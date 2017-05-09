Torrington police 'aware' of posts referencing a reported rape

A victim's post about being raped in Torrington has gone viral as police continue the incident.

The victim's post, which has been sent to Eyewitness News by multiple viewers, referenced that in addition to her own attack, police have been investigating a number of assaults that have taken place over the past few months.

Police, however, said they are aware of two.

One of those attacks happened on Culvert Street last month when a woman woke up to find a stranger in her bedroom.

Police said they are aware of the most recent victim's post and take the health, wellbeing, and safety of residents very seriously.

"Information that needs to be given to the public in regard to a safety concern will be done in a timely fashion on a case by case basis through the proper media outlets," said Det. Kevin Tieman, Torrington police. "In every reported crime, police must interview, gather evidence, canvass the area, and follow up with the reports that we get from residents who report they are victims of a crime."

Tieman said when investigations are in their preliminary stages, some information vital to the case is not released because it could jeopardize the outcome.

"Any information the public needs to be made aware of will be released to the media outlets for public dissemination immediately," he said.

Since March 1, there have been 11 sexual assaults in Torrington, but four of those have been solved and arrests were made in those cases. Five others were subjects known to the victims (boyfriends and such) that leave two incidents, one on April 5 and this past Sunday.

Police said it is unclear if the April 5 and this past Sunday's sexual assaults are connected.

