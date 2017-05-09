Fugitive wanted for assaulting 2 troopers arrested in Bridgeport

Robert Wilson Bowens was arrested for assaulting troopers during a traffic stop in Bridgeport last month. (State police photo)

A man wanted for assaulting two state police troopers during a traffic stop has been arrested by a U.S. Marshal task force.

On April 22, Robert Wilson Bowens was pulled over while driving on Interstate 95 north near exit 27 in Bridgeport.

During the stop, troopers said they found a number of illegal items in Bowens' vehicle.

At that point, state police said they gave the suspect verbal commands so they could detain him.

However, Bowens decided to flee.

During a struggle, troopers said Bowens pulled out a gun. They were able to knock it away.

However, Bowens' family members showed up to the scene and began yelling at troopers during the incident.

Bowens was able to break free and fled in a SUV, which traveled the wrong way on both I-95 and Route 8 to evade capture.

He managed to get away.

Tuesday, however, information was developed that he was in the area of Pearl Harbor Street in Bridgeport. He was arrested there.

He faces a number of charges, including two counts of assault on a police officer, criminal attempt at first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of an electronic defense weapon and reckless driving.

Bowens was also hit with two probation violation warrants.

His bond was set at $700,000 and he faced a judge on Tuesday morning.

