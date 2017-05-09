Animal control officials warn residents after coyote attacks dog

Harwinton residents are being warned to be careful when leaving their pets outside, following a recent coyote attack.

This comes on the heels of a deadly coyote attack that happened over the weekend in New London.

On Monday night, Harwinton Animal Control said a large pit-mix dog was attacked in its yard by a coyote.

While the dog is expected to recover from its injuries, authorities are warning residents to be mindful when their pets are outside.

“I took the dog for a walk out back in the woods today and I definitely don’t want her out my sight. Just wanted to keep an eye on her, was constantly looking around the area,” said Harwinton resident Will Toftness.

Officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection have been in contact with Harwinton Animal Control about the incident.

Eric Torkelson has chickens and dogs. His precautions haven't changed, even with coyotes nearby.

“We never let the dogs out without us, no matter what,” Torkelson said.

Tom Bauby said he feels for the dog owner whose pet is now recovering from wounds inflicted by a coyote. That said, he has no problem with the wild dogs roaming closer.

“I'm very happy because I got these Guinea hens you can see them over there,” he said, adding that wild hens roost in his pine tree, roam his backyard, and refuse to leave. “They wake me up every morning at 530 am right outside my window."

Harwinton Animal Control officers said if you have pets, and plan to let them out, keep a close eye on them.

DEEP is reminding people never to feed wild animals, purposely or inadvertently by leaving bird feeds or garbage cans outside.

