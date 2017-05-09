Coyote attacks dog in Harwinton

Harwinton residents are being warned about a coyote attack. (CT DEEP photo)

Harwinton residents are being warned to not leave their pets outside after a recent coyote attack.

The Harwinton Animal Control said a dog was "attacked and injured" by a coyote on Monday night. Authorities said the dog received medical care and is expected to recover from its injuries.

Residents are being advised to be careful with their pets and keep them inside whenever possible.

Anyone who has any questions is asked to call Harwinton Animal Control at 860-806-8743.

