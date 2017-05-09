Old Wethersfield has the largest historic district in the state

As Eyewitness News continues its trek to 20 towns in 20 days, Tuesday it hit up the town with the largest historic district in the state, Old Wethersfield.

It was founded in 1634 and people in town claim it's the oldest town in Connecticut.

And it pays homage to it, even in the 21st century.

"[We have] wonderful walking tours around town," said Amy Wittorff, Keeney Cultural Center. "We offer them regularly."

The cultural center doubles as the town's visitor center. History can be brushed up on before taking the walking tour.

"Well over a million dollars was raised to restore this building as the visitor center," Wittorff said.

Once outside, visitors are right in the heart of Old Wethersfield.

In 1811, Comstock Ferre was founded. It's the oldest seed company. It has a section dedicated to its roots.

Husband and wife owners Spiro and Julia Koulouris transformed it into much more.

The building is now called the Heirloom Market at Comstock Ferre.

There's now a cafe, a vast selection of locally grown produce and a greenhouse sprouted with the seeds it sells.

"When we moved into this neighborhood, right around the corner, we would say to each other, ‘I wish there was a place down the road where we could get a great coffee, a nice sandwich and hang out,'" said Spiro Koulouris, Heirloom Market at Comstock Ferre. "Little did we know we would end up opening it."

The reincarnation of this Wethersfield institution was recently featured in Yankee Magazine.

"We love the Vermont country store feel so we said, 'let’s kinda bring that old Yankee heritage and liven up the place,'" Julia Koulouris said. "The walls are alive again!"

While heirloom market is the spot for the freshest groceries.

The Old Wethersfield Country Store is where residents go to satisfy their sweet tooth.

Owner Megan Kirk said when customers step inside, they're taken back to the olden day. A lot of her candies were popular decades ago.

"You hear lots of laughter and hoots and hollers when they see their favorite candies," Kirk said.

With more than 300 candies from which to choose, it's not just your grandmother's treats that are offered. The store prides itself on its aray of local cheeses.

"[They're] all Connecticut cheeses," Kirk said.

Wethersfield is pet-friendly, too. Once outside, Eyewitness News met up with Wethersfield's own Channel 3 Charlie. He was hungry so he was taken to Lucky Lou's.

The restaurant received honors from Hartford Magazine three years in a row. It doesn't just accommodate people. It has a menu solely for pets.

"Most of the pets usually want to eat what their parents are eating, so we put together a pet-friendly menu for them," said Lucas Kyriakos, Lucky Lou’s.

Channel 3 Charlie chowed down on this burger with a poached egg.

Kyriakos, who is from Australia, said he brings a lot of Greek love to the table.

"People want great food," he said. "It’s what they’re paying for and if you have great service and a great atmosphere, you have three wins."

The most famous Greek, perhaps, can be found across the street at Village Pizza.

Owner Athanasios Tsombanos has been welcoming locals into his shop for the last 34 years.

"[It's the] family recipe that my wife and Jason’s father had," said Tsombanos said.

Pictures of the community during its proudest moments adorn the walls.

He also let Eyewitness News in on his winning secret. He said it's treating customers like family.

"Family, always family," Tsombanos said.

The best place in the town to end the day may be Wethersfield Cove.

People said they often go there to relax.

"I lived in Boston, I lived in New York, but I came back to Wethersfield," said Mary Gene Cosma, Old Wethersfield.

"I love Old Wethersfield," said Gene Rosa Donofrio, old Wethersfield. "It’s just like going back in time, beautiful here."

Of course, there are countless other places to sample in town. Many people told Eyewitness News that they plan staycations there.

