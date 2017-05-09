PD: Man arrested for burglary at 50 Cent's CT mansion

A 33-year-old man was arrested for a burglary at 50 Cent's Connecticut mansion early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a burglary in progress at 50 Cent's home, which is located at 50 Poplar Hill Dr. in Farmington, around 12:30 p.m. Police said on-site was alerted after an entry alarm was tripped.

Officers were alerted that an "unknown person," who was later identified as Windsor resident Elwin Joyce, on the property. Police located Joyce on the property and determined that he "forced his way into the residence there."

Joyce was charged with burglary in the second degree, criminal trespass in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, criminal attempt at larceny in the sixth degree, and possession of burglary tools. He is being held on $100,000 bond.

