A high school football coach in Hartford has been fired, amid a Department of Children and Families investigation.

A high school football coach in Hartford has been fired, amid a Department of Children and Families investigation.

Fired football coach wants to get back on the field

A former Hartford head football coach is speaking out for the first time after getting fired for alleged physical and emotional abuse to his players.

Now, former Bulkeley football coach Pablo Ortiz said he wants to get back to coaching. He spent six seasons at the high school and said he would never hurt a player.

He was fired back in February after allegations surfaced by players saying they were physically and emotionally abused by Ortiz.

When asked why the players came forward, Ortiz said they likely didn't like his decisions as a coach.

“There are rules you have to follow. You have to practice four days to play the fifth,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz wasn't just a football coach, but he's also a social worker for the Department of Children and Families. He has worked there for 13 years.

Since he works with children, this led to an investigation through his workplace as well, but DCF said the allegations were nothing and that they found nothing “substantial.”

He has since gone back to his field work as a social worker. Ortiz' own son and former players spoke out on Tuesday.

“Yes, he expected a lot from us but that's what any football coach, will expect a lot out of you,” said former player Domaine Edwards.

For Ortiz, he's looking ahead to the future, saying he wants to get back on the field.

Hartford Public School officials said they haven’t seen the report.

To read the full report, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.