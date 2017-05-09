Brighter and a little milder over the coming days!

MAY 9, 1977…

It was on this date 40 years ago when we had the latest measurable snowfall on record for the Greater Hartford Area! Downtown Hartford received 0.3” of snow and 1.3” was measured in Windsor Locks. However, it was the hills of Eastern and Western Connecticut that hit the jackpot. Over a 2 day period, the 9th and 10th, 20” of snow fell in Norfolk! The heavy, wet snow caused power outages, not only in Connecticut, but a number of states in the Northeast.

TUESDAY RECAP…

Another chilly day with highs in the 50s! Showers moved across the state this morning that produced ice pellets in some towns like Salem and East Haddam. A few more showers popped up this afternoon. There were a few bright spots, but much of the state had a cloudy or mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. At least winds were fairly light.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

The sky will remain mostly cloudy this evening and a sprinkle is possible in a few spots. You will need a light jacket with temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s this evening. Overnight, we’ll see some partial clearing and temperatures will bottom between 35 and 45. You should be able to get a peek at the full “Flower” Moon, which will reach full phase on the 10th.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY…

The chilliest weather of the week occurred yesterday and today. The next few days will be a little better when it comes to the temperature and the amount of sunshine we’ll see. Tomorrow and Thursday will feature intervals of clouds and sunshine. The risk of a shower both days will be very low. Temperatures will likely reach 57-64 tomorrow with the coolest readings in the Litchfield Hills. Thursday will be milder with highs in the middle 60s.

Friday looks pretty good too with partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Winds will be fairly light all 3 days.

THE MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND…

It now looks like a coastal storm will give us a pretty good soaking. The GFS model and the European model (ECMWF) agree on this scenario. For now, it looks like rain will develop Saturday, perhaps before the morning is over. We can then expect periods of rain Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, and nearly all of Sunday. The rain could be heavy at times. A cool northeasterly wind will get stronger as well Saturday night and Sunday. Rain should taper off late Sunday or Sunday night. The GFS is forecasting more than 2” of rain for most of the state. The ECMWF isn’t coming in quite as heavy.

With clouds, rain, and a northeasterly wind, it is going to be a cool weekend. Daytime highs will be in the 50s and nighttime lows will be in the 40s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

The steady rain will be gone by Monday, but there is still a chance for showers. A pocket of cool air will move over New England. Thus, any sunshine will cause plenty of clouds to build up and showers are most likely during the afternoon. We are forecasting highs in the 60s.

At some point next week, this pocket of cool air will retreat to the east of New England. That’s when temperatures will begin to rise. If temperatures don’t reach the 70s on Tuesday, there is a pretty good chance they will either Wednesday or Thursday. We might have a shot at 80 degrees before the week is over.

APRIL 2017 IN REVIEW

April was a very warm month with near normal precipitation. The average temperature in Windsor Locks was 53.4 degrees, which is 4.0 degrees warmer than normal. In fact, this April was the 4th warmest on record and records date back more than 110 years! The temperature reached 88 degrees twice in Windsor Locks, on the 11th and the 16th. We had a total of 4 days with highs in the 80s. It was 86 on the 28th and 84 on the 29th, this past Saturday.

Total rainfall was 3.77”, which was only 0.05” above normal. We also had 0.5” of snow in Windsor Locks. Normal, or average, snowfall for the month of April is 1.4”.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

