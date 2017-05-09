PD: One dead in officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport

An officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport is under investigation (WFSB)

One person died and another was seriously injured during an officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon on Park Avenue following a police chase.

The person who died and the other person who was injured were identified as "suspects," according to police.

Connecticut State Police are investigating the shooting.

