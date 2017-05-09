PD: One dead, one injured in officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport

An officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport is under investigation (WFSB)

One person died and another was seriously injured during an officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon on Park Avenue following a police chase.

The person who died, and the other person who was injured, were identified as "suspects," according to police.

An officer at the scene said at least two police officers were treated for non-life threatening injuries, and added that one of the officers was hit by a car one of the suspects was driving.

Connecticut State Police are investigating the shooting.

As crews were investigating, a crowd of protesters gathered nearby, demanding answers about what led to the bloodshed.

People in the area said they’re disappointed to see what’s happened to their community.

“It's sad we've been living here 25 years and it's changed dramatically,” said Frank Gonzalez, of Bridgeport.

Back in March there was another police-involved shooting in Bridgeport.

Two teens were involved in that one, and no officers were shot.

