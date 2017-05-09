Hartford murder suspect found in Florida

After nearly 6 months, police have made an arrest in a Hartford murder.

In November, police said a man was shot while in the area of Maple Avenue and Bond Street in Hartford. He later died. He was identified as 27-year-old Jaime Rivera.

During the investigation, police identified a possible suspect as 28-year-old Headley Thomas.

On Tuesday, police located Thomas in St. Petersburg, Florida. He is being held in Florida at this time but will be brought back to Connecticut.

He faces a murder charge and criminal possession of a firearm.

