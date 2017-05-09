Man found dead inside car at North Haven shopping plaza

Police in North Haven said a man was found dead inside a vehicle that was parked outside a shopping plaza on Tuesday evening.

The man was found inside a car that was parked in a Home Depot parking lot on Universal Drive.

Police said detectives are investigating and the Medical Examiner is responding.

There are no indications of trauma at this point, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

