Lawmakers to discuss giving the green light to or putting the brakes on tolls

State lawmakers will be talking about tolls on Wednesday.

It’s been driving debate for years as the state grapples with ways to bring in more money to curb a growing budget deficit.

Those against tolls argue that bringing them back is just another way to nickel and dime drivers and it’s not the solution to the state’s budget problems.

However, those in favor argue it will bring in much-needed revenue to the state, especially from out-of-state drivers who pass through Connecticut.

A bill that could lead to electronic tolls here in Connecticut was already passed by the General Assembly's Transportation Committee.

As it heads to the rest of the legislature, there are a lot of questions like how much the tolls would be.

Some lawmakers argue we already pay enough and the tolls would be too costly for Connecticut.

Others say we need to find new ways to bring money in and those who use our highways should help pay for them.

Massachusetts implemented electronic tolling last year. The state said it generates $400 million dollars per year through those tolls and people who live in the Massachusetts get a discount. New Jersey also has electronic tolls.

Connecticut did away with tolls in the 1980s, in part, after seven people were killed in crash at a Stratford toll plaza.

Should Connecticut bring back tolls? Vote in our poll here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.