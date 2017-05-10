Opponents to toll plan to speak out today

State lawmakers will be talking tolls today. It’s been driving debate for years as the state grapples with ways to bring in more money.

Those against tolls argue this is just another way to nickel and dime drivers - and it’s not the solution to the state’s budget problems.

But those in favor argue it will bring in much-needed revenue to the state, especially from out of state drivers passing through.

A bill that could lead to electronic tolls here in Connecticut has already been passed by the Transportation Committee.

But as it heads to the legislature- there are a lot of questions - like how much the tolls would be.

Some lawmakers argue we already pay enough and the tolls would be too costly for Connecticut.

Others say we need to find new ways to bring money in - and those who use our highways, should help pay for them.

Massachusetts implemented electronic tolling last year. The state says it generates $400 million dollars per year through those tolls, and people who live in the Massachusetts get a discount. New Jersey also has electronic tolls.

Connecticut did away with tolls in the 1980s, in part, after seven people were killed in crash at a Stratford toll plaza.

