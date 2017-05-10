1 dead, 3 hurt in shooting that followed pursuit with police

One person was killed and three others were hurt, including two officers, in a Bridgeport officer-involved shooting. (WFSB photo)

An officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport left one person dead and three other people hurt.

Two of the people injured were officers, according to officials.

State police, who have taken over the investigation, have been on the Park Avenue scene since about 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Few details have been released.

Investigators said a Bridgeport officer shot and killed a suspect and injured another.

They said the gunshots broke out after the suspects led officers on a chase. One officer was hit by a car. It's unclear how the second officer was hurt.

"I think there was a car facing the opposite direction, the wrong way direction and I guess he was getting chased," said Frank Gonzalez of Bridgeport.

As night fell, a small group of protesters gathered at the scene and demanded answers about what led to the shooting.

Eyewitness News expects to learn more about what happened on Wednesday.

