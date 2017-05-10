Family, friends identify teen as person fatally shot by Bridgeport officer

One person was killed and three others were hurt, including two officers, in a Bridgeport officer-involved shooting. (WFSB photo)

An officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport left a teenager dead and three other people hurt.

The shooting happened on Tuesday evening around 5 p.m. on Park Avenue, following a police chase.

State police, who have taken over the investigation, were on the Park Avenue scene since about 6 p.m. on Tuesday and cleared the scene on Wednesday morning.

Two of the people injured were police officers, according to officials.

The passenger, who was reportedly in what state police are calling a stolen vehicle, was identified as Julian Fyffe, 21, of Bridgeport.

Wednesday, Fyffe's mother pleaded for answers.

"Why were guns pulled?" asked Edris Lomax, Fyffe's mother. "Why was the gun shot?"

Investigators said a Bridgeport officer shot and killed a suspect and injured Fyffe.

On Wednesday evening, friends and family identified the person killed as 16-year-old Jason Negron.

Lomax went to the corner of Park and Fairfield avenues on Wednesday morning to try and piece together what happened.

"It is a shock because I hear about it all the time with these young kids," she said.

Police said the gunshots broke out around 5 p.m. after the suspects led officers on a chase in the stolen vehicle.

"I think there was a car facing the opposite direction, the wrong way direction and I guess he was getting chased," said Frank Gonzalez of Bridgeport.

When the vehicle stopped, officers approached. That's when one of the suspects hit reverse and struck one of them.

"I got mixed emotions right now," Lomax said. "I'm all over the place right now."

The second officer fired at least one round and struck both the driver and Fyffe.

"A young ma put himself in a really bad situation and lost his life," said Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez.

Negron was pronounced dead at the scene. Fyffe was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital for minor injuries.

"Thank God he is stable and he's doing ok," Lomax said. "He's alert, he's awake, he's hurt."

It's unclear how the second officer was hurt; however, both were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

As night fell on Tuesday, a small group of protesters gathered at the scene and demanded answers about what led to the shooting.

Lomax said she wants justice for her son, who she believes was on his way to a recording studio with someone he knew.

"This shouldn't have happened," Lomax said. "There are other ways y'all could have stopped them."

Supporters of Black Lives Matter and other groups gathered Wednesday night for a vigil, and asked police to release more information about what happened.

"It touched me deeply because it's sad and I have a 13-year-old son," said Genesis Pressley.

Chief Perez said he's spoken with the officer who fired the shot. He's been with the force one year.

"He's so distraught. The last thing he wanted to do is pull out that gun and shoot," Perez said.

However, many people in the crowd weren't buying that, saying the officer could have shot at the car or tire to stop them.

Gov. Dannel Malloy released a statement on Wednesday saying "When the use of force by law enforcement officers results in the loss of life, justice is best served when the incident is reviewed by objective and independent entities. That is why in 2015, I signed a bill into law aimed at increasing accountability and transparency by expanding the reporting and investigation requirements in such instances. It is appropriate that Office of the State’s Attorney and the Connecticut State Police have assumed their respective responsibilities in the review of the shooting that occurred last night in Bridgeport. The State of Connecticut is committed to ensuring an open and independent investigation to determine the facts of this case. With that said, a young man lost his life last night and I am deeply saddened by this reality. I am sensitive to the concerns of all those impacted by this incident and ask for patience from members of the community as the independent reviews are being conducted.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact state police.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.