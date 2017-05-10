Protest planned following officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport

One person was killed and three others were hurt, including two officers, in a Bridgeport officer-involved shooting. (WFSB photo)

An officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport left one person dead and three other people hurt.

Two of the people injured were officers, according to officials.

The passenger, in what state police are calling a stolen vehicle, was identified as Julian Fyffe, 21, of Bridgeport.

Wednesday, Fyffe's mother pleaded for answers.

"Why were guns pulled?" asked Edris Lomax, Fyffe's mother. "Why was the gun shot?"

State police, who have taken over the investigation, were on the Park Avenue scene since about 6 p.m. on Tuesday and cleared the scene on Wednesday morning.

Investigators said a Bridgeport officer shot and killed a suspect and injured Fyffe.

Lomax went to the corner of Park and Fairfield avenues on Wednesday morning to try and piece together what happened.

"It is a shock because I hear about it all the time with these young kids," she said.

Police said the gunshots broke out around 5 p.m. after the suspects led officers on a chase in the stolen vehicle.

"I think there was a car facing the opposite direction, the wrong way direction and I guess he was getting chased," said Frank Gonzalez of Bridgeport.

When the vehicle stopped, officers approached. That's when one of the suspects hit reverse and struck one of them.

"I got mixed emotions right now," Lomax said. "I'm all over the place right now."

The second officer fired at least one round and struck both the driver and Fyffe.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Fyffe was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital for minor injuries.

"Thank God he is stable and he's doing ok," Lomax said. "He's alert, he's awake, he's hurt."

It's unclear how the second officer was hurt; however, both were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

As night fell, a small group of protesters gathered at the scene and demanded answers about what led to the shooting.

Lomax said she wants justice for her son, who she believes was on his way to a recording studio with someone he knew.

"This shouldn't have happened," Lomax said. "There are other ways y'all could have stopped them."

Supporters of Black Lives Matter and other groups said there would be a protest at the shooting site Wednesday evening.

The driver's name, along with the name of the officers, have not been released.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact state police.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.