NAACP investigating complaint of racial bias within New Britain Fire Department

Avon neighbors called police after a bear tried to get into their homes this weekend.More >
Christopher Boykin, best known for his role on MTV’s “Rob & Big,” dion Tuesday of a heart attack, according to sources at People Magazine. Boykin starred in “Rob & Big” with Rob Dyrdek, former professional skateboarder turned MTV star.More >
A Kansas City mom says she was humiliated and shamed on a United flight with her family. She had to go to the bathroom, and flight attendants handed her a plastic cup. Then, they shamed her and told her they would report her.More >
A 26-year-old man told police he was distracted by a spider when his car veered off the road and crashed into some trees.More >
One person died and another was seriously injured during an officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport.More >
A victim's post about being raped in Torrington has gone viral as police continue the incident.More >
It’s a story you saw first here on Western Mass News. A photo taken by Western New England University Women’s Lacrosse team at a Cinco de Mayo celebration has been criticized...More >
After nearly 6 months, police have made an arrest in a Hartford murder.More >
An emergency has been declared at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in southeastern Washington after a portion of a tunnel that contained rail cars full of nuclear waste collapsed.More >
