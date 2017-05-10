Truck fire temporarily closes I-95 in Groton

Interstate 95 south in Groton was closed for a brief time on Wednesday morning for a truck fire.

According to state police, it reopened. However, the highway's two right lanes remain blocked.

The fire happened between exits 89 and 88.

There's no word on injuries or what caused the fire.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic page here.

