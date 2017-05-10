Car hit by truck tire on I-91 in Hartford

A car was struck by a truck tire on I-91 south in Hartford on Wednesday. (DOT photo)

A car was struck by a truck tire on I-91 in Hartford on Wednesday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation, it happened between exits 27 and 28 on the southbound side.

The highway's two right lanes were blocked for much of the morning commute. The scene has since cleared.

#UPDATE: Here's a CLOSER LOOK at that car that was hit by truck tire on I-91 in #HARTFORD.. Scene should clear soon on SB side btwn x28-27! pic.twitter.com/f7O3UgNwd8 — NICOLE NALEPA (@NicoleNalepaTV) May 10, 2017

There's no word on injuries.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic page here.

