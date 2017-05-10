Suspects on the loose after police pursue burglary suspects

State police have joined a search by Wethersfield and West Hartford police for suspects believed to be behind vehicle burglaries.

According to Wethersfield police, a pickup truck was first pursued through their town overnight.

Whoever was behind the wheel would not stop for Wethersfield police.

The truck entered West Hartford by way of Asylum Avenue.

West Hartford police said they were notified just before 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. They said they found the vehicle abandoned in the area of Fairway Street and Vardon Road.

Both West Hartford police and state police deployed K9 units; however, no one was caught.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

