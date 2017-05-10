ESPN sportscaster Chris Berman's wife among 2 killed in Woodbury crash

Two people were killed in a crash in Woodbury Tuesday afternoon.

According to state police, 67-year-old Katherine Ann Berman of Cheshire, wife of ESPN personality Chris Berman, and 87-year-old Edward Bertulis of Waterbury died as a result of their injuries.

ESPN confirmed the death on its website on Wednesday.

They said the crash happened on Sherman Hill Road just east of Tuttle Road.

Katherine Berman was traveling east on Sherman Hill Road behind Bertulis.

Troopers said Katherine Berman struck the rear of Bertulis's vehicle, then veered off the road and went down an embankment, overturned and ended up in a small body of water.

Bertulis veered off the roadway from the impact and hit a utility pole.

His vehicle also overturned and ended up in the middle of the roadway on its roof.

According to ESPN, the Bermans were married for 33 years and have two children.

John Skipper, president of ESPN, released a statement on ESPN.com.

"This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend," Skipper said. "Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: he has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years. We know how much his family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him the love and support he will surely need at this hour. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris, Meredith, Doug and the entire family."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

