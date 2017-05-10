16-year-old passenger killed in Ledyard crash

A teen was killed in a cash in Ledyard on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, 16-year-old Zackory Salomonson was a passenger in a pickup truck that overturned on Rose Hill Road.

The driver of the truck, 17-year-old Benjamin Buchanan, was transported to Backus Hospital for minor injuries.

Police said by the time they arrived, Buchanan had climbed from the vehicle.

However, Salomonson remained inside and had serious, life-threatening injuries.

Salomonson was removed from the wreckage, but pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Buchanan had been driving east when his truck left the road on the right side, struck a tree and rolled over into the eastbound shoulder.

The cause remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ledyard police at 860-464-6400.

