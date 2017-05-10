WFSB partners with Plainville Wings and Wheels for the 6th Annual Fly-In and Car Show

An annual fly-in and classic car show in June helps benefit two local charities in Plainville.

The sixth annual event, hosted by Plainville Wings and Wheels, is held each year to benefit two local charities, the Petit Family Foundation and the Plainville Community Food Pantry.

The event will be held at the Robertson Airport in Plainville on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Event goers can enjoy a family-friendly day full of both classic and street cars. There are also airplane and helicopter rides, exhibits, vendors, food trucks, live band entertainment as well as rides and activities for the kids.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under. There will also be free on-site parking available at the airport.

Rain date is scheduled for Sunday, June 11.

For more information about the event, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.